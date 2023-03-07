Early voting begins Saturday for the March 25 election — an election which has become hotly contested because of tax reform measures on the ballot which could change the parish’s tax structure into the future.
Voters will decide on six parish wide propositions in the race. If all are passed with a YES vote, the parish’s taxing system will be tweaked, which local lawmakers say will save voters money in the long haul. Opponents counter that the system is fixing what isn’t broken. A vote of NO will keep the parish’s taxing structure the way it is.
As part of the reform, parish teachers would also get a universal $4,000 per year raise, if voters vote YES.
Parish President Archie Chaisson said the reform is needed for the parish’s long-term sustainability. He said voting YES would make Lafourche a better place to live in the future.
“Our tax structure as it is right now is very toxic,” Chaisson said. “Businesses simply don’t want to deal with it. This aims to fix that. This is the best thing to do for our parish right now. It’s what’s best for Lafourche going forward.”
The propositions, if passed, will consolidate drainage districts in Lafourche and also pool tax monies dedicated for roads into one universal pie for the entire parish to share.
Voters will also be agreeing to pay more for garbage pickup, which would be added to their water bills by $16/month. But in the process, Chaisson said the parish will be able to reduce property taxes, sales taxes and attract business to the parish. The $16/month paid by the average resident will be offset by savings.
“On average, right out of the gate, we’re saving everyone $25 to $141 annually on property taxes,” Chaisson said. On the sales tax side, it varies based on where you live, but we will save you $50 to as much as $400 a month on that. You’ll pay that $16 times 12 months, but over the long term when it’s all broken down, it’s truly a net savings for everyone.”
Chaisson said he’s spoken to business leaders and they have expressed their support. He said this will make it easier to own a business in Lafourche, which will pay dividends to everyone.
Teachers benefit because passage of the propositions with a YES vote will allow the school system to give every Lafourche Parish schools employee a $4,000 hike on their annual wages.
Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin said the district needs voters to vote YES to stay competitive and keep our brightest minds at home.
In the past 5 years, Martin said “at least” 100 teachers have left Lafourche to explore opportunities in higher paying parishes.
Right now, the starting salary for a teacher in Lafourche is $43,000. In neighboring St. Charles Parish, it’s $54,000.
If this passes, starting salaries will increase to $47,000.
“We’re short bus drivers. We’re short custodians. We’re short across the board,” Martin said. “But what keeps me up at night is we’re short teachers. And we’re short a lot. We have over 10 spots right now where we just don’t have a teacher and it’s a computer teaching kids. We have over 100 others who we have in the schools but who have a bachelor’s degree, but no teaching certificate whatsoever. We lose teachers to Grand Isle, St. James, St. Charles and the singular reason we always hear is they’re going to better provide for their families. They’re OK with driving 20 minutes to work every day if it means $8K, $10K or sometimes even $14K more per year. That’s the challenge we have.”
Martin said passage of the propositions will not put us on par with St. Charles Parish and some surrounding areas, but the tax burden to support education for the average voter will become equal for people in both parishes.
Martin said if voters vote NO, there will not be cuts in the system, but shortages will remain and tough days will be ahead.
“If this doesn’t happen, we will continue on the same tough road that we’ve been on for the coming years and the foreseeable future,” Martin said. “We will continue to be on the losing side of the battle. We won’t have to make cuts. But the terrible thing that happens is that nothing good happens for us.”
Chaisson and Martin both said they feel good about the public support they have received, but opposition does exist to try and pushback against the reform efforts.
Councilman Daniel Lorraine has been the most outspoken critic of Chaisson’s efforts towards reform, taking a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to his counterarguments.
Lorraine said he thinks it’s a mistake to shuffle money around involving garbage pickup because the system has been in place since the 1980s without problems.
He said to do the same with road sales tax monies — impacting a millage that doesn’t expire until 2027 is going against the wishes of the voters who enacted that millage in 2007.
“For 38 years, we never had issues (with garbage pickup),” Lorraine said. “We fixed it in 1985. We addressed it. Now, our parish president wants to go back to where we were at in the 80s? In 1985, he couldn’t vote. He was in diapers. We fixed it. Why mess with it?”
Lorraine also said consolidation of road sales tax monies will deprive southern Lafourche, saying that “you can forget about getting your streets paved from Valentine on down” if the propositions pass.
Chaisson laughed off Lorraine’s suggestion and said it was a nonsensical suggestion.
“Why would I penalize South Lafourche?” He asked. “Why would I do that? We will do all of the same things that we have always done for the entire parish.”
Lorraine said he is in favor of teachers getting a raise, but added that he thinks the school system should go on their own and ask voters for a tax increase to support it — like they attempted to do in 2017 — a measure which failed by 19 votes.
Lorraine also said that he doesn’t like that the measure says all employees will get a raise. He believes the proposition should specifically say teachers will get a raise.
“Sometimes, you have to try again,” Lorraine said. “When did Archie become the Superintendent of Schools? I think they have one already, right? I think they have a School Board, right? They’d be better off going on their own. Archie wants to run the schools, run the parish, run the drainage districts. To me, it just doesn’t add up. To me, we’re jumping the gun.”
PORT COMMISSION RACE ON BALLOT
In southern Lafourche Parish, voters will also decide a Port Commission race for Seat E.
Republicans Reggie Ledet and Dean Savoie will compete for the seat in a race which will only be decided by 10th Ward voters.
