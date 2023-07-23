A Lafourche Parish woman said she’s honored and blessed after earning Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.
Phedra Jackson earned the honor after her exemplary work with Lafourche Head Start. Jackson has more than 10 years of experience working and serving children and families in Louisiana.
Jackson was honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Galaa — one of 5 people around the state to win either a Teacher of the Year or Principal of the Year honors.
“This is not just a career to me. It is a stewardship,” Jackson said. “This is what God has called me to do. To my Mama and Daddy, I carry you with me always. I hope I’ve made you proud! Thank you to everyone for your well wishes. I am so grateful and humbled!”
Jackson is known for her passion for her work and also her kindness and compassion for the little ones that she nurtures throughout the year.
Since news broke of her award, several have taken to social media to offer congratulations to a woman who is beloved by her peers, but also is appreciated for the work that she does to help our community’s youth.
Jackson said she has so many people to thank for the honor — family, friends, colleagues and all others who have been part of her journey. She also said she wanted to thank Parish Government for their support of the Head Start Program and also all of the parents who have entrusted her with their children.
At the Gala, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, said to be recognized as the best in the state is an honor and a badge of excellence for each individual.
In addition to Jackson, the Louisiana Department of Education also awarded Kylie Altier (East Baton Rouge Schools) as Louisiana Teacher of the Year; Tia Mechelle Trahan (Lafayette Parish Schools) as Louisiana Principal of the Year; Arielle Hughes (Jefferson Parish Schools) as Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year and Phoenix Morel LeBlanc (Livingston Parish Public Schools) as Louisiana New Teacher of the Year.
“Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of Louisiana’s finest teachers and leaders,” Brumley said. “Their resilience, passion and tireless efforts have transformed lives and paved the wave for our Louisiana comeback.”
