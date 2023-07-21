A Larose man was arrested for child molestation on July 17. Norris Allemand Jr., 68, has been arrested for the offense involving a juvenile under the age of 13.
Juvenile detectives began an investigation after being notified that Allemand had allegedly been sexually abusing a female girl under the age of 13 for some time. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Allemand’s arrest.
On Tuesday, July 18, investigators contacted Allemand and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for molestation of a juvenile. Bail is set at $500,000.
Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be released at this time.
