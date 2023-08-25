In an official statement, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the apprehension of a Larose resident in relation to multiple crimes against nature. On Tuesday, Jose Lopez, a 51-year-old individual, was taken into custody by authorities.
The investigation, initiated by juvenile detectives on August 22, 2023, followed allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor made against Mr. Lopez. Warrants for his arrest were obtained as a crucial step within the ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement officers successfully apprehended Mr. Lopez during an encounter on Tuesday evening. Subsequently, he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex located in Thibodaux. Mr. Lopez is currently facing one count of crimes against nature, with bail set at $100,000.
Given the nature and sensitivity of the case, no additional details can be disclosed at this time.
