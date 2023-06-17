Nothing Bundt Cakes is now open in Houma and it's already a hit.
Nothing bundt Cakes Owner, Anna Maria Cabirac, along with her husband James Cabirac, has opened a Houma location. The couple has successfully launched other businesses like Hi-5 and The Blondie Balloons. Now that her four children are getting older, she said she yearned to flex her business expertise and reignite her career. She had begun baking with her youngest daughter and decided to open a Nothing Bundt Cakes at 1785 Martin Luther King Blvd, suite B2. Jessica Walter will be working along side Cabirac as her managing partner.
“Thank you to everyone who joined us on our opening day. Your unwavering support has been amazing. We're thrilled to be serving our wonderful community and can't wait to see what the future holds.” said Cabirac.
You can treat yourself to a handcrafted Bundt Cake, available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors and sizes. But that's not all - this bakery also offer a diverse collection of retail items such as party supplies, decor, and gifts, making Nothing Bundt Cakes the go-to destination for all your celebratory needs.
You can join their e-club in the following link: https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/eclub/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.