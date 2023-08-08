On August 5, the Annual 2023 Dragon Championship was held in Berwick, LA and Larose Tae Kwon Club’s students were in attendance.
Pictured on the top row from left to right were Jobe Dufrene, Adam Foret, Dylan Sampey, Kobe Sampey, and their instructor Master Mark D Savoie.
Making up the bottom row were Ezra Burns, Kailani Zamora, and Aurora Foret.
Both Caroline Pitre and Spencer Griffin were not pictured.
Congratulations to the entire club on their success!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.