On August 5, the Annual 2023 Dragon Championship was held in Berwick, LA and Larose Tae Kwon Club’s students were in attendance.

Pictured on the top row from left to right were Jobe Dufrene, Adam Foret, Dylan Sampey, Kobe Sampey, and their instructor Master Mark D Savoie.

Making up the bottom row were Ezra Burns, Kailani Zamora, and Aurora Foret.

Both Caroline Pitre and Spencer Griffin were not pictured.

Congratulations to the entire club on their success!

