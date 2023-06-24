Leadership Lafourche is now accepting applications for the upcoming class of 2024.
Leadership Lafourche immerses Lafourche professionals in a program designed to prepare them for productive roles that promote a prosperous future for our parish, institutions, and communities. Established in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has already trained hundreds of individuals who share goals and values to benefit Lafourche Parish.
By applying to Leadership Lafourche, you can gain a comprehensive insight into the structure of Lafourche Parish. Interact with influential leaders and decision-makers in Lafourche, and achieve your goals effectively.
The program includes an immersive overnight retreat, seven full-day sessions, and a culminating closing ceremony. During the full-day sessions, participants will explore our community's unique strengths and challenges, covering topics such as Business & Industry, Healthcare, Education, Economic Development, Law Enforcement, Tourism, and Leadership. You can gain valuable insights and skills to help you thrive as a leader in our community.
Experience the Best of Lafourche Parish with Leadership Lafourche. Discover what it takes to become a strong leader in Lafourche Parish.
Apply in the link below and take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore the area up close and personal.
https://www.leadershiplafourche.com/apply/
