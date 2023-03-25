Ledet.jpg

Lafourche Parish's 10th Ward voters elected Reggie Ledet to serve on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.

Ledet won election to the commission in Saturday's election. He will now hold Seat E after defeating challenger Dean Savoie.

Ledet got 61% of the votes (1,709 votes). Savoie generated 1,070 votes.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

