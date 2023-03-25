Lafourche Parish's 10th Ward voters elected Reggie Ledet to serve on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.
Ledet won election to the commission in Saturday's election. He will now hold Seat E after defeating challenger Dean Savoie.
Ledet got 61% of the votes (1,709 votes). Savoie generated 1,070 votes.
