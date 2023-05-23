For several young soccer players in Lafourche Parish, the summer will be eventful — eventful making history.
Lafourche Legacy Soccer is sending two teams to the Southern Regional Presidents Cup — the first time in the history of the program that they’re able to accomplish that feat.
The 09 Legacy Girls are off to Regional, as are the Legacy 07/08 boys, which earned a Wildcard bid into Regionals.
The 2009 Legacy Girls team is comprised of 14U soccer players around the area and the 2007/2008 Legacy Boys is a 16U team.
Central Lafourche girls’ soccer coach Ryan Breaux coaches the girls, while Terrebonne boys’ coach Ryan Dupre works with the boys.
“It’s a great accomplishment and I’m so proud of this team,” Breaux said. “We are looking forward to regionals and I’m so happy the players get to experience playing in a tournament of this magnitude. It has been a very enjoyable year coaching this group and I’m so happy we get to continue the season. This is a great group of players who have a great work ethic and love playing the game so I know we will go out there and compete and make the most of the opportunity.”
The accomplishment for Legacy Soccer this summer comes at a time when the sport is growing exponentially in our area.
In recent years, high school soccer teams have enjoyed immense success with Central Lafourche and E.D. White enjoying deep playoff runs in Lafourche and Vandebilt, Terrebonne, CCA and Houma Christian making playoff pushes in Terrebonne.
That success, coaches say, is a byproduct of the work that is being done at the youth levels locally with more kids playing than ever before, which is spilling over into success on the pitch.
Colin Skinner with Legacy Soccer said this is an amazing achievement and he is so proud of the kids on both teams for making it as far as they have.
“No other team in our club has ever made it to the finals, let alone made it to regionals,” Skinner said.
The Southern Regional Presidents Cup will be held in South Carolina in June.
