Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship.
But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
Ava Moore was part of a team that won the Class 2A State Championship in Kentucky — a feat her team accomplished this past week after a long, grueling season.
Ava Moore grew up in Lafourche Parish and played several years of youth basketball in our area before the family moved out of state.
She’s been a varsity player since her 8th grade year, but was a big contributor this season. To have 2 State Titles is something she said she cherishes, but she said that this one is the sweetest because of the role she had on the team to help them earn the victory.
“It feels great to win the championship again this year,” Moore said. “As an 8th grader last year on the team, I didn’t realize the importance and impact it had on everyone. But this year, since I had a big role in winning the championship, I couldn’t feel more grateful and happy that the Lord gave me this opportunity. All glory goes to Him.”
Moore said this season was trying for her team, but she is grateful to have been part of the ride. She attends Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky. Early in the season, the team had injuries and struggled in their quest to repeat as champions.
But Moore said in the final stages of the year, the team played their best basketball at the right time, doing the things necessary to bring home the title and cut down the nets for a second-straight year.
“This season was full of ups and downs,” she said. “Because of injuries and everyone trying to gel together as a team. But in the end, we all came together to win.”
Ava Moore said she’s aware of her dad’s playing achievements and said that she’s proud to keep adding on the family legacy.
Clarence Moore was arguably the best basketball player in the history of South Lafourche High School. In his 4 seasons with the team, he led the Tarpons to the Top 28 3 times, won MVP of the 1998 State Championship Game, and was the top player on one of the best teams in the history of our area — a group that posted records at the Top 28 for offensive efficiency that still stand today.
Moore went on to play collegiately at Georgia Tech and helped lead the Ramblin’ Wreck to the NCAA Tournament Championship Game in his senior season.
“It feels really good to keep the family tradition alive,” Ava Moore said, when asked about how it felt to match her dad’s high school feat. “I want to continue to do that in every way that I can.”
And she plans to do that also by trying to play as long as she can. Moore is a multi-sport standout, but she said she hopes to play either basketball or track at the next level.
She said she loves to work hard and will work on every area of her game in the offseason to try and continue to polish her craft.
“I will work on my ball handling skills, getting to the basketball, finishing around the basket and my shot in the offseason,” she said.
And the successes of young Ava make father Clarence proud. The elder Moore said that seeing the hard work Ava and her teammates put in this season is inspiring.
The team still has some games to play. The Kentucky basketball season is structured differently than her in Louisiana. But with another title, Clarence Moore said he’s confident Ava and her team can continue to thrive.
“I am extremely proud of the girls and this huge accomplishment,” Clarence Moore said. “The fact that this is their second state title in a row speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication to the game.”
