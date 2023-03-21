AAU track programs exist in our area, but none are based down the bayou in Lafourche, which means that people there often have to travel to keep their kids involved.
But not anymore.
The DTB Track Club is starting this summer for kids in South Lafourche — an AAU team that will be based out of the 10th Ward.
Anaka Compeaux and Diane Cheramie are founding the team, which will give local girls the chance to chase their athletic dreams while not having to leave the area.
“The response has been great,” Compeaux said. “Many parents who had kids try out for middle school and didn’t make it reached out. Many parents of younger kids want this for their children. Many people have stepped up to volunteer to coach individual events. I think everyone that has reached out so far just wants to see us succeed in bringing this opportunity to our youth.”
The idea for DTB Track Club is a long time coming for our community.
Both Compeaux and Cheramie signed up their children for different AAU track clubs last summer. During that time, Compeaux said others messaged them about getting their kids involved.
“Most people turned away at the idea of having to travel to Houma 2-3 times a week just for practices,” Compeaux said.
So the idea then shifted toward having a program in south Lafourche.
Compeaux said she attempted to find a head coach for the program last summer, but no one took the offer.
Then in early 2023, Compeaux said she was messaged by Cheramie who volunteered to be an event coach.
After Compeaux told her that she still did not have a head coach for the team, Cheramie talked with her husband, Jovi, and then decided to take the position.
“For every no, we had 5 reasons to say yes,” Cheramie said. “It was just a list of pros and just a few cons. I’ll do it. Our community needs this, our kids are going to be something great if we just give them the opportunity and who knows? There might be a kid out there and we completely change their life by offering this program.”
So from that conversation, DTB Track Club was formed.
Compeaux said competition will begin this summer with local kids signed up to compete across the various events in a track and field meet.
The club has plans to start local, but there will be opportunities to potentially grow the club in the future.
“We are going to be competing this summer,” Compeaux said. “We may not send anyone to the Junior Olympics this year, but we are definitely competing all over lower Louisiana for sure.”
Compeaux said the next step now is to finalize paperwork and build the infrastructure that will be needed to get the program rolling.
One big domino was securing a place to practice and Compeaux said she wants to thank South Lafourche High School for allowing the team to use their facilities.
“Principal Samantha Lagarde has graciously given us access to South Lafourche’s stadium and most of the equipment for practice,” Compeaux said. “I’m currently trying to finish all of that paperwork for her now. We will need to start fundraising for the equipment we will have to purchase. Our main goal is to try and keep the price as low as possible for the parents. So the more we raise, the less out of pocket it will be for our parents.”
