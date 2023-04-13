A local musician turned actress is bringing her talents to the Crescent City this weekend.
Houma native Keierica Howard is performing in 'Daddy's Home But My Husband Ain't', a hit play that has been on stages for several years.
In the play, Keierica plays the lead role, depicting a married woman named Tangie. She has to live virtually the life of a single mother because her husband is always on the go. The husband's faithfulness is called into question when his daughter witnesses infidelity.
As a result, Tangie then gets put into an awkward situation when her mother-in-law invites the entire family over for a huge announcement, which forces Tangie to show how alone she is in her home life.
The play will take place at The Historic Carver Theater in New Orleans, located at 2101 Orleans Avenue.
The show will be on April 15th at 7 p.m.
To get tickets, visit www.daddyshometheplay.com.
Keierica said she is super excited to be back home and performing in front of her family and friends.
