A retired local basketball standout is facing rape charges in Louisville.
Clarence Moore, a former South Lafourche High School sensation in the late-1990s was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 1 count of unlawful transaction of a minor, 8 counts of sexual abuse, 2 counts of rape and 4 counts of sodomy. Moore is booked into the Oldham County Detention Center in Kentucky and his bond has been set at $200,000.
Moore was a South Lafourche High School basketball player in the late-1990s and is arguably the best player in the history of the school. During his career, the Tarpons made the Top 28 3 times and won the 1998 State Championship. He went on to have success collegiately at Georgia Tech, helping to lead the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA Tournament National Championship Game. Since that time, Moore has coached at various levels and he owned a basketball training facility in Kentucky, his native state for the past several years.
The Oldham County Police began investigating the report of an assault on June 18 at a home which belonged to an acquaintance of the alleged 17-year-old victim, according to the Courier Journal. Moore was living at the home at the time, per the Journal, which cites a press release issued by the OCPD.
Moore allegedly committed the offenses with an unnamed minor who was 16 or 17 at the time of the incidents.
As a result of the investigation, a Grand Jury indicted Moore, which led to an arrest warrant, then the arrest.
Moore is set to be arraigned on July 24.
