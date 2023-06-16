During a normal high school basketball season, teams play roughly 30 games — give or take a few in either direction.
But in June, teams sometimes play far more than that in just a couple of weeks time, vital work that helps the teams get reps and make progression before the next season begins in November.
Local teams have been busy competing in summer action around the area with several local teams playing in the E.D. White Summer League and others playing at team camps around the state.
Coaches say that the work they get over the summer is invaluable — reps that get kids experience, but also show coaches what they need to work on before the season rolls around in the coming months.
“It’s always great to get that work in over the summer. It’s a great tool for us as coaches to learn about our teams, and it’s great for the kids to get experience and get comfortable in their roles,” said H.L. Bourgeois boys’ basketball coach Andrew Caillouet. “It’s a great tool and it’s really good work.”
One of the great things that the summer games affords to teams is the opportunity to get everyone on the roster some work.
Because the games do not count in the standings, there is less pressure on teams to win, which means that coaches have incentive to allow younger and less experienced guys to have a chance to play.
Most teams play their full rosters during the summer with some teams doing 5-in, 5-out substitutions.
Some teams even bring JV or even freshman players to try and get those players acclimated to the speed of the varsity game.
“We want to play everybody and give everyone the chance to get some work in,” South Lafourche boys’ basketball coach Brody Williams said.
“It’s good to see those guys get work in a game against another team,” Ellender coach Cornell Scott added. “We get a lot of work at practice, but it’s good to see how they perform in a game situation and with the scoreboard on and referees on the court and everything like that.”
But despite the games being more development-based, things do sometimes get competitive and the teams are playing to win.
Williams said he often approaches summer games with the mindset that he will play every kid in the first half, but then will coach the second half with the mindset that he will try and play his normal rotation players more to try and win when that’s possible.
Caillouet said that winning is not the most important thing in the summer, but that there are certainly merits to beating an opponent — especially with a younger team who is learning how to handle late-game situations.
The Braves did not have a playoff season in 2022-2023, but return the majority of their starting 5.
“It’s not the most important thing in the summer, but we’re definitely playing to win,” Caillouet said. “Anytime they’re keeping score, I think you should be playing to win.”
Teams will play games at the E.D. White Summer League for most of the month of June. The teams play on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the games starting at 5 p.m. and ending around 8:30 or so.
Teams also play on the weekends at team camps, including the team camp that was held this past weekend at E.D. White, which featured several teams from around the state. Those who competed got as many as 6 games in.
Local girls’ basketball teams are also active. They, too, have team camps around the state where teams can get work. The local summer league for girls’ basketball is held every Tuesday night at locations that rotate around the area. Last week’s summer league was at Thibodaux High School. This week is going to be at H.L. Bourgeois.
