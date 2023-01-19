A local boutique is ready to officially open its doors and launch its new location.
Josie Dylynn Boutique is hosting its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its new location, 4647 La. Highway 1 in Raceland.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m.
Boutique owner Rockelle Pregeant said she and her team are excited to treat customers to mimosas, discounts and giveaways throughout the day of celebration.
“We are getting excited as the days are getting closer to the grand opening,” Pregeant said. “We are looking forward to showing the people of our area the beautiful boutique we have created for a fun shopping experience.”
Pregeant said Saturday’s celebration is for the customers and community — showing support and appreciation for all who shop at the local boutique.
The event is open for everyone, and there will be giveaway items for everyone who walks through the doors. In addition, there will be other amenities to make sure that customers are comfortable, having fun and are enjoying their time.
“We will have finger foods and drinks that will also be available and sales throughout the store,” she said.
Pregeant said that Josie Dylynn Boutique has something for all women in all occasions.
“We specialize in women’s apparel,” she said. “You can choose from casual wear to date night to special events.”
The boutique moved recently to its new, more spacious location and Pregeant said she cannot wait to showcase the new location to customers and people in the community.
Passersby driving off La. Highway 1 can see the brightly lit storefront through the windows and can see the colorful, gorgeous decor glowing from the inside of the store.
“We are beyond excited and grateful about our new building,” she said. “It’s spacious with an open floor plan therefore it makes it easy to see all the beautiful items and apparel we have to offer. The beautiful chandeliers with hot pink ostrich features is one of many special features and decor of the boutique.”
The Grand Opening is a celebration of the new location, but Pregeant said there are big plans for sustainability and long-term growth. She said Josie Dylynn will always put the customers first and will allow do their best to offer the best in new fashion at cost-effective, competitive prices — all while employing a fun-loving staff that will treat customers like they’re shopping from the comforts of home.
“Our plan moving forward is to continue to put our best foot forward offering our customers the best customer service, styles, fashion forward apparel, friendly atmosphere, fun and an exciting shopping experience,” Pregeant said.
