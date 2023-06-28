For the average weekend golfer, shooting a 61 wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary — just something you do amongst buddies while enjoying a couple of adult beverages.
61 strokes in 9 holes, that is.
But for one local golfer, he posted a card of 61 over 18 holes — which will forever go down as one of the best local rounds of golf ever played on a local course.
Josh Fullilove carded an 11-under 61 at Tidelands Country Club in Galliano, breaking a long-standing course record of 62 which was shared by former club pro Bill Mullican and Allen Rebstock Jr.
Fullilove said that to set the course record at his home course is an honor that he will never forget. He played the round with his friends, Regan Dufrene, Scotty Adams and Gary Callais.
“Tidelands is my home. Nothing feels better,” he said. “My whole family grew up playing here with my great grandpa actually doing a lot of work for the course in his day. It was actually one of the last places my great grandpa and dad ever got to watch me play. So Tidelands always holds a special place in my heart.”
For Fullilove, success on the links is nothing new. Fullilove was a standout performer at South Lafourche High School a decade ago. He was a 2-time District MVP, a 3-time All-Region golfer and a First-Team All-State performer in his senior season.
He then competed at Nicholls where he logged several tournaments for the Colonels from 2012-2017, even earning some Top 10 finishes during the course of his career.
Upon graduation, Fullilove has kept his game sharp and has remained competitive. In 2020, he finished 8th in the 101st Louisiana Amateur Championships and he has consistently carded rounds in the mid-60s at Tidelands leading up to his historic performance.
Fullilove said he was locked in and played really well during his historic round. During the day, he was bogey free, made 9 birdies and even carded an eagle.
The local golfer said that he is proud to own the course record, but he’s also proud because he had a special relationship with the two previous record holders, saying he wanted to thank both for their contributions to local golf and also in inspiring him throughout his career.
“Huge respect to Mr. Bill Mullican and Mr. Allen Rebstock Jr. who previously held the record,” he said. “They inspired my game in so many different ways growing up that people don’t even know.”
