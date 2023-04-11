Gaudet.jpg

A former South Lafourche businessman and elected official was back behind bars briefly today after being given a new bond in a local court.

Kris Gaudet was taken into custody Tuesday in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center again after being given a new bond related to his initial 2019 arrest.

Gaudet re-posted his bond and told The Gazette today that he is no longer in jail. 

Gaudet, a former local financial advisor, faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from local customers who believed they were investing their money through Gaudet's business.

Gaudet, a former Greater Lafourche Port Commissioner, was given a bond reduction during the COVID pandemic, which allowed him to be released from jail. But he appeared in court this week and was given a new bond and was taken again into custody before again bonding out of jail. 

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office website, Gaudet was held on 4 counts of exploitation of the informed, money laundering (transactions involving proceeds of a criminal act), 2 counts of theft, prohibited activities (drug racketeering) and 10 counts of theft.

All of the charges are felonies.

Gaudet is still awaiting trail on the charges. He has appeared in court several times since his arrest, but the case has received several delays.

Gaudet told The Gazette today in an email that he believes he is being unfairly treated, adding that it has been a "one-sided" dialog since his arrest. 

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments