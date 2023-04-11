A former South Lafourche businessman and elected official is back behind bars after being given a new bond in a local court.
Kris Gaudet is in custody in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center again after being given a new bond related to his initial 2019 arrest.
Gaudet, a former local financial advisor, faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from local customers who believed they were investing their money through Gaudet's business.
Gaudet, a former Greater Lafourche Port Commissioner, was given a bond reduction during the COVID pandemic, which allowed him to be released from jail. But he appeared in court this week and was given a new bond and was taken again into custody.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office website, Gaudet is held on 4 counts of exploitation of the informed, money laundering (transactions involving proceeds of a criminal act), 2 counts of theft, prohibited activities (drug racketeering) and 10 counts of theft.
All of the charges are felonies.
Gaudet is still awaiting trail on the charges. He has appeared in court several times since his arrest, but the case has received several delays.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.