pitre.jpg

A local businessman was sworn in this week as a Port Commissioner representing Seat B.

Thomas "Tom" Pitre III was formally sworn into office by District Attorney Kristine Russell on February 8, officially starting Pitre's tenure representing Seat B for the Port Commission.

Pitre was the only candidate who qualified to run for Seat B, thus winning unopposed in advance of the March 25 special election. Pitre was appointed to Seat B to fill a spot on the board previously held by Johnny Ordonne.

"We are more than happy to have you on board," said Board President Chuckie Cheramie after Pitre was sworn in.

Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson agreed and said he believes Pitre will do a great job on the board.

Pitre is a well-known local businessman. He runs Tom's Service Station in Golden Meadow. He's married to wife, Hope, and the couple have 3 kids and 7 grandkids.

“We congratulate Tom and look forward to working with him into the future as he moves from being an appointee to an elected port commissioner," Chiasson said.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments