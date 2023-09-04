High school students from across the state recently enjoyed a unique opportunity on Sunday, August 26, when they participated in a master class hosted at LSU's campus. Among the attendees were choir students from Central Lafourche High School and South Lafourche High School. The event, organized by LSU's Department of Music, featured instruction from Doctor Alissa Rowe and LSU music faculty and students. During the master class, students had the chance to enhance their musical skills, engage in sight-reading sessions, and even perform on campus. Both choir directors, Ms. Kristen Bruce (Central Lafourche, left) and Ms. Angele Bienvenu (South Lafourche, right), were present to support their students at this enriching event.
