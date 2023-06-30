Cut Off native Tanner Lafont, O.D., was among 133 students who were recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Lafont graduated Summa Cum Laude and was named a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honor which is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement. Lafont earned the Dr. James D. Sandefur Endowed Scholarship, which comes with a $1,000 monetary award to honor his commitment to pursuing a career in optometry in a private practice.
Lafont is the son of Keith and Fay Lafont and the grandson of Anna Belle and Percy Moliason. He is a graduate of South Lafourche High School and Nicholls State University.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.
