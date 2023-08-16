A Lafourche Parish resident was honored recently for a lifetime of service to our area.
Major Herb Theriot started his career with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on July 23, 1973. He completed his 50-year work anniversary earlier this summer.
Major Theriot has worked for three sheriffs, beginning his career under Sheriff Bobby Tardo. He also worked for Sheriff Duffy Breaux, then later under current Sheriff Craig Webre.
Major Theriot has impacted many in a positive way throughout his career. He taught both student and instructor courses for the certifications of First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Emergency Vehicle Operators Courses (EVOC) for first responders.
He also has taught or supervised the teaching of First Aid/CPR/AED in every LPSO Regional Training Academy under Sheriff Webre's tenure, instructing thousands of law enforcement officers during his career.
He served on the LPSO Accident Review Board and the Response to Resistance Review Board. He was promoted to Captain in 2017 and Major in LPSO's Reserve Program in 2021.
To date, Major Theriot serves the parish by driving throughout the parish to inspect all AEDs that are utilized by LPSO in its facilities.
Parish President Archie Chaisson said Major Theriot is a huge asset to Lafourche Parish and that parish government was honored to recognize Major Theriot at a council meeting to celebrate his service to the area.
