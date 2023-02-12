Hundreds of millions of Americans just got done watching the Super Bowl.
While we all noticed Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and the drama of the thrilling game, what many maybe didn't realize was that a Lafourche Parish native was shown on the big screen during the broadcast of the big game.
Local actor Hick Cheramie was shown on the 1-minute Super Bowl spot for the He Gets Us campaign, which seeks to reintroduce people to Jesus and his lovingness and forgiveness towards others.
On the screen, Cheramie is seen scowling angrily toward another man.
The commercial was amongst the most impactful of the entire Super Bowl, according to critics.
Cheramie spoke to The Gazette tonight just hours after the commercial aired. He said he was honored to be part of the commercial. The local has been an actor for several years.
"I was truly grateful to be a part of such a positive and powerful campaign on such a huge platform," Cheramie said. "As an active, I've been blessed with co-star roles on TV and supporting roles in film, but to be on a National stage for such a great cause has been a highlight of my career. I threw my whole heart into my live audition and performance. There were a lot of people auditioning for this role and I landed it. It was a very intense audition and scene and I thank God for giving me the strength and talent to execute it."
Cheramie said since the commercial aired, he's received so much support from family, friends and colleagues, and he said he wanted to thank everyone for their support.
"I’m so thankful for the support I’ve received not only for this commercial but my acting career thus far from the amazing people from Lafourche Parish," Cheramie said. "Especially my community from down the bayou."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.