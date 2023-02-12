hick.jpg

Hick Cheramie (right) appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the He Gets Us campaign, an honor that he said was one of the biggest of his acting career. 

Hundreds of millions of Americans just got done watching the Super Bowl.

While we all noticed Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and the drama of the thrilling game, what many maybe didn't realize was that a Lafourche Parish native was shown on the big screen during the broadcast of the big game.

Local actor Hick Cheramie was shown on the 1-minute Super Bowl spot for the He Gets Us campaign, which seeks to reintroduce people to Jesus and his lovingness and forgiveness towards others.

On the screen, Cheramie is seen scowling angrily toward another man.

The commercial was amongst the most impactful of the entire Super Bowl, according to critics.

Cheramie spoke to The Gazette tonight just hours after the commercial aired. He said he was honored to be part of the commercial. The local has been an actor for several years.

"I was truly grateful to be a part of such a positive and powerful campaign on such a huge platform," Cheramie said. "As an active, I've been blessed with co-star roles on TV and supporting roles in film, but to be on a National stage for such a great cause has been a highlight of my career. I threw my whole heart into my live audition and performance. There were a lot of people auditioning for this role and I landed it. It was a very intense audition and scene and I thank God for giving me the strength and talent to execute it."

Cheramie said since the commercial aired, he's received so much support from family, friends and colleagues, and he said he wanted to thank everyone for their support.

"I’m so thankful for the support I’ve received not only for this commercial but my acting career thus far from the amazing people from Lafourche Parish," Cheramie said. "Especially my community from down the bayou."

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments