Local native Kirk A. Guidry Sr. achieved the prestigious title of 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in the Baton Rouge area, as recognized by his peers in Best Lawyers.
This honor is granted to only one lawyer in each practice area within a designated metropolitan region, making it a highly esteemed distinction. Recipients of this accolade are chosen based on exceptional voting averages garnered during peer review evaluations.
Earning such a designation reflects the profound esteem that a lawyer has garnered from fellow eminent lawyers within the same communities and practice domains. It underscores their remarkable skills, professionalism, and unwavering integrity.
Furthermore, in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Kirk A. Guidry was not only acclaimed as the "Lawyer of the Year" but also featured in the following practice categories: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Products Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence.
Kirk A. Guidry successfully assisted numerous individuals within the Lafourche community in handling hurricane Ida related insurance claims.
