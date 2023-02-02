Image-2.jpeg

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.

The competition consists of three rounds: swimsuit, interview, and evening gown. The winner will go on to compete for the title of Miss USA.

“I am really excited and honored to be competing in this pageant,” said Robichaux. “It has been a long journey of preparation and hard work and I can’t wait to represent Lafourche Parish in such an amazing way! It is always an honor to meet all of the other contestants and learn from each other during the competition weekend.”

Robichaux hopes that her hard work will pay off as she takes the stage this weekend and makes a lasting impression on the judges.

Robichaux will take the stage on Friday February 3rd in the preliminary competition and again on Saturday February 4th at 7:30 pm for the finals. Tune into the livestream link below to cheer her on for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA!

Good luck, Ivy - we're rooting for you!

https://watch.pageantslive.com/categories/rpm

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

