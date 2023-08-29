Local State Representative Joseph Orgeron updated constituents on two bridges within his district this week, giving updates on when locals may be able to use both in the future.
Orgeron first updated locals on the status of the long-closed Valentine Pontoon Bridge, which has been inoperable and out of commission for years. Orgeron said at the beginning of his term that it was a goal of his to get the bridge back operational and progress has been made towards making that a reality — though a lot of work still remains in that effort.
Orgeron released a sketch on social media of what the next bridge would look like. The bridge has been designed and would be completely replaced. If completed as sketched, it would be a massive upgrade for people in that area who have long complained that they have to travel several miles out of the way to go to either Larose or Lockport to cross Bayou Lafourche. Having the bridge, residents say, will be a major convenience to their day-to-day lives.
“This is a sneak peek of the future Valentine Pontoon Bridge Replacement,” Orgeron announced on Facebook. “Work on engineering and the design are mostly done.”
But Orgeron also cautioned that locals should not expect a new bridge to be built anytime in the near future. While architects have drawn what the new bridge will look like, the project is not yet on the books and funding is not yet in place for dirt to be moved towards its completion. That process often takes several legislative sessions. That time in government plus the actual time to construct the bridge means we are still likely many years away from seeing the bridge back in action, though Orgeron said he will do everything in his power to try and expedite that process to the best of his power.
Orgeron recently completed his first term as State Representative, but will receive a second term after running unopposed.
“Much work on permitting and federal funding are still required (on the Valentine Bridge),” Orgeron said. “I will do my best to pass on progress and manage expectations as this project becomes a reality.”
Orgeron also gave another update on the Golden Meadow Bridge, which has been shut down for months — a source of frustration for residents, especially as school has started back up.
Orgeron gave an update in March that said that it’s highly likely that the bridge would be inoperable for all of 2023, then another update in May that said that progress remained close in repairing the bridge, which was shut down in Nov. 2022.
Orgeron said that as of noon on August 22, the LA-DOTD’s Construction Proposal documents for the needed repairs were made public to qualified bridge repair companies.
Companies wishing to work on the bridge will now have until September 13 to make a bid with the winning bid likely to be announced on the same day.
The bridge was shut down in November due to deterioration and severing of primary support beams of the moveable bridge deck. The bridge originally was scheduled to be shut down for what was considered “routine” post-Ida repairs, but once workers arrived on the scene, they saw damage that needed the bridge to be permanently closed down.
Orgeron said he hopes to give another update soon to let folks know the construction company that secured the winning bid, while also updating when construction could begin to repair the bridge.
“By the end of that same day, it should be decided who will do the work with authorization to begin ASAP,” Orgeron said. “I’m hoping to report more long-awaited good news on or after September 13.”
