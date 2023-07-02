Thibodaux Regional Swim Team proudly announces Elizabeth "LaLa" Benoît as a distinguished 2023 All-American Swimmer.
In an official announcement on June 22, 2023, NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) recognized Elizabeth's exceptional talent. Out of all high school swimmers in America, she ranks among the Top 100 in each event, earning her the prestigious All-American title.
Elizabeth's impressive time of 1:49.64 in the 200 Freestyle places her at the 72nd fastest in the nation. This achievement highlights her dedication as she swims year-round for Thibodaux Regional Swim Team and competes for her high school, ED White Catholic.
Making history, Elizabeth becomes Thibodaux's first designated All-American swimmer and holds the distinction of being the sole recipient of this honor in the entire state of Louisiana for 2023.
As a Senior at ED White Catholic this coming fall, LaLa's talent has not gone unnoticed. She is being recruited by renowned universities such as Louisiana State University, University of South Carolina, SMU, Texas Christian University. She has already received an offer from the University of Houston.
With her outstanding achievements, Elizabeth is poised for a bright future in collegiate swimming.
