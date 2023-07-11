Bree Usey

Bree Usey, also known as the "Teal Seal," has been chosen to represent Louisiana in the 2023 Southern Zone Championship Team. Usey will be competing in Cary, NC, this July. Bree earned her spot on the Louisiana All-star team based on her outstanding performance at the recent LA Age Group State Championships in Baton Rouge. Cheer Bree on as she goes head-to-head with all-star swimmers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North and South Carolinas, West Virginia, and Texas.

Bree is a talented member of the Thibodaux Regional Swim Team and the Bayou Stingrays Swim Team. She will also start 7th grade at St Joseph Elementary this fall.

Let's celebrate Bree's remarkable achievement as one of the top swimmers in America for her age group. The Lafourche community couldn't be prouder of you, Bree!

Recommended for you

Load comments