The International School Sport Federation (ISF) is excited to announce the upcoming U15 Gymnasiade event, bringing together top student-athletes worldwide.
From August 19th to 27th, these exceptional athletes will gather in Rio de Janeiro to participate in 22 sports, including three para-sports. This international platform will showcase young athletes' immense talent and dedication, providing them with an opportunity to compete and excel on a global stage.
The Thibodaux Regional Swim Team is proud to announce that three outstanding athletes from their team have been selected to represent the United States in Brazil. These exceptional athletes are Ryli Cazenave from Vacherie, Luke Husbands from Thibodaux, and James Cundiff from Thibodaux. These locals will benefit from making unforgettable memories that last a lifetime.
These remarkable student-athletes are prepared to demonstrate their talent and compete alongside representatives from different countries around the globe. Let's come together to support them and convey our best wishes to our swimmers as they strive for victory. The Lafourche community proudly stands with you!
