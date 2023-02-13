A Saturday afternoon house fire took the life of a 65-year-old woman.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal said today that an investigation is ongoing into the incident, which occurred at the 100 block of North 11th Street in Thibodaux.
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to that location just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, and found the body of a female occupant in a bed.
The State Fire Marshall is confirming today that the body belonged to Patricia Cooper Kennedy, 65. She was found deceased.
Following investigation, deputies have determined that the fire began in the room where the victim was located. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the Fire Marshal said it is not ruling out unsafe smoking practices as a possible factor in the blaze.
The State Fire Marshal is reminding Louisiana residents about the importance of fire safety awareness and prevention when it comes to smoking:
• Always smoke outdoors
• Ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished and discarded in appropriate containers
• Keep smoking materials, especially spark-producing objects like lighters, out of the reach of children
Deputies also said that there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, and that a working smoke alarm could be the difference between life and death in an emergency. The State Fire Marshal's Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most.
To learn more about the program and register for a smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org. You can also contact your local fire department to request a smoke alarm installation.
