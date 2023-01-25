Four local players were given top honors recently, taking home Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors after their strong performances throughout the 2022 season.
E.D. White standouts Brightyn Ratcliff, Anna Claire Jones and Kennedy Breaux joined John Curtis standout and local product Jacke Melancon in earning spots on the team. The four players were honored with the other All-State recipients recently at a ceremony to celebrate their dominance on the floor.
The local recipients spoke to The Gazette this week and they all said that they are proud to be part of the All-State team.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized at the state level for all of the hard work we put in as a team throughout the season,” Jones said.
“It felt awesome to be awarded All-State,” Breaux added. “It felt like all of my hard work that I have been putting in for so many years has paid off.”
“It was a goal of mine to be All-State this year,” added Ratcliff. “And to accomplish that is a great feeling. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team and coaches.”
“To be recognized with some of the best players in the state is a great honor, and it’s a wonderful feeling,” stated Melancon. “I’m so thankful to my team, my coaches and my family for their support.”
For the E.D. White Trio, they said that togetherness was something that they were proud of in being named All-State, The three Cardinals all talked about the family-like atmosphere at E.D. White and how much fun the team had this season. The Cardinals made it all the way to the State Championship Match and finished just one win short of winning the title.
“Being a part of E.D.White volleyball has been the best years of my life,” Breaux said. “It has been amazing to be a part of such a great program that achieves incredible things year after year.”
Ratcliff agreed and said that while being named All-State was an honor, she said that being able to share the honor with two of her teammates and best friends was the icing on the cake and made the entire thing extra special.
Being selected with my teammates Anna Claire and Kennedy is really special because we’ve all worked so hard together this season,” she said.
When asked to give a favorite moment from the past season, it was unanimous: the Cardinals players all said that they got the most joy out of their Playoff Semifinals win against Hannan — a back and forth, 5-set match win which left fans on the edges of their seats. It was a match that folks in the local volleyball community will be talking about for ages.
“Playing together as a team to beat Hannan in the Semifinals to make it to the State Championship Game was definitely a highlight,” Jones said. “That feeling is unforgettable.”
For Melancon, her spot on the All-State team comes after a decorated career at Curtis. She was a dominant outside hitter for the Patriots, which have a powerhouse program that annually competes for a spot in the state tournament.
She also is a collegiate signee for softball with her senior season in that sport coming this spring.
Melancon said she’s proud of the honor, and made great memories with her teammates throughout the course of the year.
