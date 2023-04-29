Scott Boudreaux Jr., 19, of Lockport was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending lewd text messages and photos to a 13-year-old girl.
Earlier this year, a juvenile detective investigation revealed that Boudreaux sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a 13-year-old girl. Further investigation uncovered that he used his girlfriend's smartphone to send these messages. Subsequently, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On the evening of Thursday, April 28, 2023, a Lockport Police Department officer located Boudreaux in the Town of Lockport and made contact with him. Boudreaux attempted to flee upon seeing the deputies approaching, but he was soon caught.
Boudreaux now faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, for which he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Additionally, he has been charged with resisting an officer. Bail has been set at $77,500.
