A Lockport man has been charged with manslaughter after a man he punched over the weekend, died later in the hospital. Duane Ryan Jr., 32, has been arrested and charged in the death of Chris Chaisson Sr., 59, of Mathews.
On March 18, 2023, Ryan allegedly punched Chaisson in the head at a truck stop in Raceland following an argument.
Chaisson was transported to the hospital after the incident.
On March 20, a family member reported the incident to LPSO, stating that Chiasson was on life support.
After Investigators identified Ryan as the suspect, they took him into custody on March 20. At that time, he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and charged with second degree battery.
Chiasson later succumbed to his injuries. On March 23, an autopsy determined Chaisson’s death was caused by blunt force trauma.
Ryan remains at the Correctional Complex and was booked on the additional charge of manslaughter. Bail is set at $450,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole as a parole violator.
