Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.