A Lockport man on parole was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office this week after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.
Through investigation, narcotics agents obtained a warrant for Collins' arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court.
On February 7, 2023, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane.
When agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets at the time of the arrest. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.
As agents attempted to take Collins into the back of a patrol unit, he resisted and agents had to physically place him inside the car.
He was then taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and booked on the aforementioned warrants. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Bail is set at $302,000, and he has been ordered to pay $351.50 in fines and costs per the contempt of court charge. He is also being held by Louisiana Probation and Parole.
Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.
