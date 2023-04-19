A Lockport Middle School Student has been named Louisiana Middle School Student of the Year.
Blakely Elizabeth Falgout won the honor today, one of 3 students around the state to win Student of the Year at the state level.
The Elementary School Student of the Year was Jack William McMullin, of Joseph J. Davies Elementary School in St. Bernard Parish.
The High School Student of the Year is Raj Letchuman, of Caddo Parish Magnet School.
The students were honored by the Louisiana Department of Education tonight, while also honoring all 24 regional finalists during a ceremony at the Louisiana State Museum.
The winners were picked based on academic achievement, leadership skills, career and technical achievements, character and service to their schools and communities.
Falgout is the daughter of Joshua and Christy Falgout. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA through elementary and middle school. She is a student at Lockport Middle who is involved in student council, 4-H, cheerleading, Beta Club, dance and pageants.
“The goal of education is to prepare students to succeed at the highest levels possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These young people are great examples of that mission. Congratulations to our Students of the Year and their families.”
