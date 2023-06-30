When Ellender’s head football coaching position became vacant earlier this year, players kept approaching longtime assistant coach John Haslitt asking if he was going to apply for the position.
He said the players’ urging was one of the reasons he applied for the job, and in March, he was awarded the position. It made for a nice transition for a coach who has been with the Ellender program for 20 years and his team.
“They know me and I know them, so it wasn’t a culture shock, to say,” Haslitt said.
So far, he said the offseason conditioning attendance has been overall better than he has seen in any of his years at Ellender.
“We’ve solidly had over 30 players a day showing up for workouts and conditioning, which is a lot for us. … We haven’t had less than 30 on any day that we’ve done anything since we started our summer workout program,” Haslitt said.
Ellender is coming off a 5-5 season in which the Patriots won against Morgan City, South Terrebonne, Terrebonne, Assumption and South Lafourche.
However, the squad must replace a great deal of that squad as the Patriots lost many seniors, including about half their offense and defensive starters, too. This year’s senior class will be small, with only about eight seniors but a lot of juniors and sophomores.
“These sophomores and these juniors, a lot of them got some playing time last year, so they do have a little bit of experience,” Haslitt said.
Because Haslitt was named coach in March, the Patriots did not hold spring practice, instead opting to utilize the Louisiana High School Athletic Association rule allowing them to start fall practice earlier if spring practice is not held. Instead, their spring work was conditioning and a brief installation of the team’s offense and defense.
“Because of me getting named so late in the process, it was kind of hard to get everything together and moving,” Haslitt said of opting to take the extra week in the fall instead of holding spring practice.
This year’s Patriots will run a spread offense, while on defense, they will line up in a 4-2-5 look.
Players of note for the Patriots on offense are senior offensive linemen Terrell James and Khylynn Stevens, senior running back Xaviah Bryant and junior quarterback Kade Adkins.
On the defensive side, the Patriots feature senior defensive lineman Jason Powell and junior defensive lineman Ma’khai Gautreaux.
“They’ve been stepping up a lot,” Haslitt said of Powell and Gautreaux.
In the defensive backfield is junior Kavin Robinson.
The Patriots special teams feature returning first-team Class 4A Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State punter, junior Chris Lopez. He also is the team’s kicker.
Haslitt said during 7-on-7 work, he has seen his players quickly learning the concepts the coaches want to teach.
The team will continue workouts and conditioning before starting fall camp at the end of July.
“You can get what you can out of 7-on-7, but once you put it together with a line in front of everybody, that really tells the whole story about everything right there,” Haslitt said.
