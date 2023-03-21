Lafourche Principal of the Year: Dr. Ragan Lorraine, Galliano Elementary School

A Lafourche Parish Principal has been named a Semifinalist for State Principal of the Year.

Dr. Ragan Lorraine, principal of Galliano Elementary School, is a semifinalist for the prestigious honor. The Lafourche Parish School District announced the news on social media earlier today.

By being a semifinalist, Dr. Lorraine moves to the next phase of the competition.

Dr. Lorraine said she was honored to be selected earlier this year as Lafourche Parish's Principal of the Year, saying that she loves what she does and enjoys interacting with the students.

“It is a huge honor to be Lafourche Parish Principal of the Year,” she said. “This parish has the best administrators in Louisiana. Being selected by my fellow administrators to represent this parish has been a humbling experience.”

