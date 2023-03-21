The Louisiana Department of Education announced today its 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists. These 57 teachers and principals represent schools and systems across the state.
“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most - improving academic outcomes,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22. This exciting event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
Twenty-four teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists. A full list is available below.
Louisiana Teacher of the Year Semifinalists
- Ascension Parish: Kelly Landry
- Avoyelles Parish: Dannon Dauzat
- Bossier Parish: Cory Craig
- Bricolage Academy: Ronnika Allen
- Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan
- City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier
- Evangeline Parish: Timothy Comeaux
- Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker
- Grant Parish: Erin Melton
- Iberia Parish: Bernadette Fruge
- Iberville Parish: Devante Williams
- Jefferson Davis Parish: Aerial Storer
- Lake Charles Charter Academy: Kayla Hebert
- Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley
- Ouachita Parish: Brittany Ellis
- St. John the Baptist Parish: Tariane Placide
- St. Mary Parish: Chasity Toups
- St. Tammany Parish: Kellee McClain
- Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey
- Vernon Parish: Christopher Deon
- Warren Easton Charter: Ryan Gilbert
- The Willow School: Richard Martin
- Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau
Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists
- Allen Parish: Jennifer Doucet
- Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans
- Beauregard Parish: Mark Weldon
- Bienville Parish: Scott Canady
- Bossier Parish: Michael Pedrotty
- Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian
- Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot
- DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter
- Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle
- Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan
- Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine
- Lincoln Parish: Jennifer Martin
- Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford
- Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre
- Plaquemines Parish: John H. Vanison, Jr.
- Rapides Parish: Tracy Vorrice
- St. Charles Parish: Shannon Diodene
- St. James Parish: Angie Poche
- St. Landry Parish: Mitchell Fontenot
- St. Martin Parish: Wanda Phillips
- Terrebonne Parish: Blaise Pellegrin
- Vermilion Parish: Sonya Louviere
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Taya Loupe
- West Feliciana Parish: Karolyn Taylor
Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists
Elementary:
- Bossier Parish: Camille Cole
- Livingston Parish: Payton Onellion
- St. Landry Parish: Rebecca Spears
Middle:
- Livingston Parish: Phoenix LeBlanc
- Plaquemines Parish: Emily Barker
- Zachary Community School District: Tristan George
High:
- Bossier Parish: Brad Winstead
- Calcasieu Parish: Spencer Butts
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Anthony Felder
The LDOE recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success. Annually, the Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs. This is the second year of the state’s New Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes the outstanding contributions of first-year classroom teachers.
These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession. School systems from across the state submitted nominations for the state-level Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year process. Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website.
