The race to be Louisiana's next governor is heating up and recent polling shows that the race remains wide open.
A new poll conducted by the Remington Research Group shows that while there are clear favorites in the race, no candidate has been able to pull away enough to declare themselves a clear favorite.
In the poll, Democrat Shawn Wilson is out front with 27% of the close to 900 total Louisiana voters saying that they'd vote for the leading Democrat in the race.
After Wilson is Republican hopeful Jeff Landry with 25% and fellow Republican Stephen Waguespack generating 16%.
Many pundits say that Landry and Waguespack are the two lead dogs in the race because of Louisiana's label as a heavy Republican stronghold. Most expect that once a lead Republican emerges among the large pool that they will be able to emerge as the favorite over Wilson. It is likely, experts believe, that the race will come down to a run-off between Wilson and whomever emerges as the top Republican after the primary, which will be held in October.
Landry was once considered to be the clear Republican leader, but Waguespack has made up ground in recent weeks. In a similar poll conducted in March, Waguespack sat at 2%.
Other hopefuls in the race are Republican John Schroder with 7%, Independent Hunter Lundy at 4% and Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt at 3%. A total of 18% of voters polled were undecided.
The winner of the race will replace 2-term Democrat John Bel Edwards who is termed out of running for re-election.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.