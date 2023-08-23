Insurance claims

Traffic diverts around power poles that hang over a road after Hurricane Ida moved through the area Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Metairie, La. 

Residents of Louisiana are being reminded by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon of an important deadline regarding property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida. Those who have filed such claims have until August 29, 2023, to commence legal proceedings against their insurance providers if they believe that their compensation from the company has been insufficient.

Donelon emphasized the necessity for policyholders with unresolved issues concerning their hurricane-related claims to promptly engage legal representation and initiate legal action before the specified deadline. He stressed that taking this step is crucial for ensuring that policyholders receive the full extent of coverage that they are entitled to.

In cases where an insurance company has become insolvent prior to resolving a claim, the responsibility for managing the claim likely falls to the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA). Policyholders should direct their legal efforts towards this entity before the approaching deadline of August 29.

