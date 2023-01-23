Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism was named the winner of the 2023 Louey Award for Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,000) this week, as handed out by the Louisiana Travel Association.
The local tourism group announced the news in a release today, saying that it was their historic cross-border partnership and virtual media event titled: From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries; One Culture, which won the honor.
The campaign launched in July 2022 and was a joint effort between Louisiana'a Cajun Bayou Tourism and the Congrès de Mondial (CMA 2024), and the Yarmouth & Acadian Shores Tourism Association in Nova Scotia to reconnect two cultures forcibly split apart more than 250 years ago.
The partnership launched a one-of-a-kind virtual media event which took place live from Le Ptit Robicheau Restaurant in Nova Scotia and also in the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute in Thibodaux.
With help from local historians, chefs and musicians from both spots, 16 journalists from the United States and Canada were invited to learn more about the two communities.
“From Acadian to Cajun: Two Countries; One Culture was a culmination of many months of dedicated zoom calls (Most of which took place over 3 different time zones), in-depth research, and rehearsals prior to going live to the media” said Ian Wallis, Sales & Marketing Manager for Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Louisiana Travel Association for 2023 Tourism Campaign of the Year. Our roots are a big part of our culture here in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, and we are excited to have this partnership in place to promote and educate people about the Acadian-Cajun connection.”
“I am thrilled and could not be any prouder of the recognition received for our organization and parish” said Marguerite Knight-Erwin, chair of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism’s Board of Directors. “Through our strategic and innovative marketing strategy we continue to shine a spotlight on our authentic destination and our unapologetically Cajun culture that defines us.”
Because of the success of the project, Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism said it plans to further partner with officials in Nova Scotia to promote our shared cultures.
