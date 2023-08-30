Authorities are seeking assistance from the community in identifying these individuals as part of an ongoing shoplifting investigation at a Mathews store. If you have information that can help identify these individuals, please consider sharing a tip with Bayou Region Crime Stoppers through their website at crimestoppersbr.org or by using the Bayou Tips mobile app. If you prefer not to remain anonymous and do not seek a reward, you can also reach out via email at info@lpso.net.
LPSO Asking for Help to Identify Individuals in Ongoing Mathews Store Shoplifting Case
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- GALLERY: EDW vs Central Catholic- Freshman Volleyball
- GALLERY: EDW vs Central Catholic- JV Volleyball
- GALLERY: THS vs Plaquemine- Varsity Volleyball
- GALLERY: THS vs Plaquemine- JV Volleyball
- GALLERY: THS vs Plaquemine- Freshman Volleyball
- GALLERY: EDW Cardinals Overpowered Central Catholic Last Night in Volleyball
- LPSO Asking for Help to Identify Individuals in Ongoing Mathews Store Shoplifting Case
- Lafourche Parish Arrest Report: August 29, 2923
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.