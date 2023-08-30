LPSO

Authorities are seeking assistance from the community in identifying these individuals as part of an ongoing shoplifting investigation at a Mathews store. If you have information that can help identify these individuals, please consider sharing a tip with Bayou Region Crime Stoppers through their website at crimestoppersbr.org or by using the Bayou Tips mobile app. If you prefer not to remain anonymous and do not seek a reward, you can also reach out via email at info@lpso.net

