The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy killed this morning after a suspect rammed into his vehicle on Sunday morning.
Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper, 44, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday. The suspect in the incident is in custody and Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and the criminal investigation.
Sheriff Webre said Sgt. Pepper was a great officer and an even better man. The Sheriff continued to ask the community for prayers as LPSO and the Pepper family deal with this tragedy.
“Nick epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer,” said Sheriff Webre. “The tremendous outpouring of love and gratitude from the community is truly appreciated. I ask that you continue to keep Sergeant Nick Pepper and his family, as well as our Sheriff’s Office family, in your thoughts and prayers.”
An initial investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed that a Houma Police Department Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
The suspect fled at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the suspect and at some point, the suspect stopped. Officers on the scene attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he then sped off and rammed into Sgt. Pepper's unit which was stopped nearby.
Sgt. Pepper sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Sgt. Pepper started his career with LPSO on Oct. 15, 2007.
He served his entire career in the investigations division, most recently as a supervisor in adult investigations. He was an integral part of nearly every major criminal investigation in Lafourche for more than a decade.
Prior to his LPSO career, Sgt. Pepper spent time with the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, part of a career which spanned 24 years of law enforcement service.
Pepper's wife, Christie, is also employed through LPSO as an investigator for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney. The family has two daughters, Patience and Gracie, as well as a son, Nicholas Jr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.