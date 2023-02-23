The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office released more information today about the shooting incident in Raceland that killed a 6-year-old boy.
Sheriff Craig Webre identified the victim in the shooting as Davonta 'DJ' Michel Jr., of Raceland. The child was 6. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
At 7:45 p.m., a man called 911 and reported a small child had been shot at a residence in the 2000 block of La. Highway 182 in Raceland.
The boy, identified as Michel, became unresponsive.
CPR was administered on the scene and the child was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators learned that the child and his 6-year-old brother found a loaded handgun in a bedroom at the residence and started playing with it. The firearm then discharged, striking Michel and killing him.
The investigation is continuing. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services responded to the scene. Lafourche Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced that counseling will be provided at Lockport Lower Elementary School where the child is attending 1st grade.
