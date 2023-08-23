The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive who fled a traffic stop in the Lockport area near the Career Magnet Center.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that the school is on lockdown and deputies are searching the nearby cane fields in pursuit of the fugitive who headed in that direction after a traffic stop.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
