Dylan Dedon

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive who fled a traffic stop in the Lockport area near the Career Magnet Center.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that the school is on lockdown and deputies are searching the nearby cane fields in pursuit of the fugitive who headed in that direction after a traffic stop.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

