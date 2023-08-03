The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a Houma man who is sought on 4 counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Thibodaux on Tuesday.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Nehru Davis, 23, is wanted on the above-listed charges for his alleged role in an incident on August 1.
At 12:15 a.m. on August 1, deputies were called to a report of gunshots at an apartment on Meadow Circle in Thibodaux.
Several rounds struck the front door and a window of the apartment. Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, including 3 children.
Through investigation, detectives learned that Davis has been sending threatening messages to the female resident of the apartment. In the 2 hours following the shooting, Davis allegedly sent text messages and placed a phone call to the woman. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Davis' arrest on 4 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
LPSO detectives have been working with investigators from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office in an effort to locate Davis. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If seen, residents are asked to call 911 immediately.
If anyone has information on Davis' whereabouts, they are asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.
Tips that lead to an arrest could net a $1,000 cash reward.
