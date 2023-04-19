A Golden Meadow woman reported missing in the 1980s has been identified as the human remains hunters found in Slidell in 1989.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office joined the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in a joint news conference today to announce the major break in the cold case from more than 3 decades ago.
At the press conference, authorities said that human remains were found in Slidell on March 13, 1989. The body was dismembered – authorities say likely by animals – but the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was able to recover a human skull from the scene.
More than 30 years later, authorities said they have been able to use advancements in technology to identify the skull as belonging to Paula Boudreaux, 22, who had been reported missing by her family in Golden Meadow in 1986 – more than 2 years after the remains were found.
At the news conference, Sheriff Craig Webre was joined by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith and officials with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, including Coroner Charles Preston.
The officials said the LSU FACES Lab were able to use the skull to determine what the female might have looked like at the time of her death. From there, Preston's office was contacted by NamUs and detectives said they believed that the remains had a possibility to be belong to Boudreaux's, which got Webre and LPSO involved.
Detectives obtained DNA from the Boudreaux family, which confirmed that the remains were of the missing woman.
Boudreaux was the mother of a 4-year-old son at the time of her disappearance. A criminal investigation is ongoing into her death. Foul play has been suspected since her disappearance, but authorities said that there are no known suspects in the case.
