Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced today that a Thibodaux man has been convicted of a charge of attempted carjacking in May 2022.
Just before Patrick Gilton, 41, got into a female victim's vehicle while she was pumping gas at a gas station in north Lafourche, a gunshot was heard.
Gilton, who appeared moments after, claimed that he had been shot and that he needed a ride to escape the area because he was being chased.
The female victim's husband was nearby and intervened, calling LPSO.
Gilton refused to get out of the vehicle and demanded that the victims let him take it.
During the encounter, the male victim grabbed his wife's purse with the key fab and fled with his family after the suspect made a threatening remark and gesture.
The suspect then tried to start the vehicle but was unable to do so without the key fob.
Gilton fled before deputies arrived, but he was found hiding behind a business nearby. The suspect had not been shot and no one was ever chasing him.
Deputies were able unable to locate a crime scene to determine if a shooting had taken place.
“This is what nightmares are made of,” said Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier. “An innocent family pumping gas after a high school graduation party does not expect, nor do they deserve, being forced into an elaborate scam that could have ended much worse.”
Gilton represented himself at trial and claimed he was a victim and he was fleeing for his life.
Prosecutors refuted that point during trial.
“The defendant wants everyone to believe he is the victim, but his actions didn’t reflect someone fleeing for their life,” said Fournet. “For over six minutes he tried to take the vehicle. He lied about being shot. No one was seen chasing him. Not once did he go into the store or seek someone else’s help. He knew law enforcement were on the way, and still decided to flee when he couldn’t start the vehicle. There are victims in this case, but the defendant is not one of them.”
The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.
The Honorable Marla Abel, who presided over the trial, ordered that Gilton be remanded into law enforcement custody without bail pending his April 27th sentencing date.
In accordance with state law, Patrick Gilton faces up to ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
