A man born and raised in south Lafourche has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after entering a no contest plea for his role in the 2014 death of his wife.

Dustin Parra, 39, a graduate of South Lafourche High School who is now a native of Pineville, pled no contest on charges of negligent homicide in the death of his wife Megan Ducote Parra, 29, at the time of her death.

The mother of 2 died of a gunshot wound inside the couple's home in Cottonport. At the time of her death, the incident was ruled a suicide, but the case was re-investigated and Parra was then charged with 2nd-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

According to a report in KALB, Parra initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but on the eve of his trial, he pled no contest to the lesser charge. The obstruction of justice charge was dismissed, per the plea deal.

In the plea, Parra admitted that the death was not a suicide and that it stemmed from an argument between he and his wife, and during that time, a struggled ensued and a gun went off, killing the woman.

Parra's sentence will begin on April 27, and if he is released early, the remaining time will be served on parole.

