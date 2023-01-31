A Marrero man is in the custody of police in New Orleans for his alleged role in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Thibodaux.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that on January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives were called to Thibodaux due to 3 calls of vehicles having been stolen. Two SUVs were stolen, one from Kettle Drive and another from Laverne Drive. A truck also was taken from Millstone Drive. Authorities are also looking into several burglaries in the Thibodaux area, as well.
On Monday night, officers with the New Orleans Police Department located one of the stolen SUVs and took 4 into custody. LPSO detectives then arrived in New Orleans to assist, obtaining an arrest warrant for one of the men arrested by NOPD: Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero.
The suspect remains in the custody of NOPD due to charges in that jurisdiction, but in Lafourche, he is facing charges of 9 counts of burglary, 3 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, 2 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of felony theft.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
Webre said that most case of vehicle theft in Lafourche occur when a vehicle is left unlocked. And many others occur when a vehicle is locked with the keys inside. The sheriff is urging locals to secure vehicles and never leave keys or valuables inside.
“These thieves are extremely mobile, hitting several cars in a single neighborhood in just minutes,” said Sheriff Webre. “They prey upon trustworthy people in safe communities hoping they leave their guard down. I encourage everyone when leaving their vehicle at any time, to be sure it is locked with no keys or valuables inside. Criminals are looking for easy targets, and the best way to protect yourself is to make it more difficult for thieves to steal from you.”
